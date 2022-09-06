Findlay, OH

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Travel Maven

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities.

The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYq2C_0hjy55jR00
Amanda Kloos/Unsplash

Located just off Route 68 in what seems like the middle of nowhere, you'll instantly be able to spot this village from the road. A giant sign that reads "ghost town" on old wood slabs greets passersby from the entrance.

The ghost town opens periodically for craft shows and flea markets in the summertime. Every Fall, the village opens to the public as a haunted attraction that features costumed actors and plenty of creepy rooms to walk through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100H8G_0hjy55jR00
Brenda Kerns/Unsplash

A trip to Findlay will have you truly believing that many people once called this town home. The area features boarded-up windows, empty saloons, general stores, and empty trolley cars. There is certainly an eerie vibe to this place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fztc1_0hjy55jR00
Amanda Kloos/Unsplash

Whether you're a fan of roadside attractions, abandoned places, or seasonal festivities, Findlay Ghost Town is a must visit destination any time of the year. To learn more about their upcoming events and all official announcements, be sure to check their Facebook page out here.

Address: 10630 Co Rd 40, Findlay, OH 45840.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ohio# ghost towns# explore# things to do# abandoned

Comments / 19

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
54794 followers

More from Travel Maven

Archbald, PA

Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole

While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio

Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.

Read full story
Somerset County, PA

This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List Worthy

Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing experiences to enjoy the outdoors. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride down a mountain, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in south western PA, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary Delight

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with history, look no further than this family-owned restaurant in Morris County. This steakhouse has been serving up some of the state's best steaks for nearly 90 years. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.

Read full story
44 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical Adventure

Treetop adventures are fun and exciting places to enjoy the outdoors and test your agility limits. What makes them even better? How about one that glows in the night? Virginia Aquarium Adventure Park in Virginia Beach is fun for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Clarence, NY

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
3 comments
Indiana State

6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this Fall

One of the most picturesque seasons is upon us in the Hoosier State and what better way to take in all the beauty than driving out to one of the state's many covered bridges?. In this article, we'll discuss some of our favorites and where you can find them. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Christiansburg, VA

This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country

There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Mount Holly, NJ

This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Most people are unaware that New Jersey is home to one of the most haunted prisons in the entire country. This now defunct prison complex was once the site of unexplainable horrors, jailbreaks, and even deaths. Today, the prison has become a museum that's open to the public. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Boyertown, PA

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.

Read full story
8 comments
Loveland, OH

This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-Visit

One of the best seasons is upon us and Fall in Ohio is simply amazing. From crisp air to hay rides and pumpkin patches, one of the best ways to celebrate the dawn of this new season is by attending a fun fall festival.

Read full story
4 comments
Midlothian, IL

This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned Cemetery

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery in Midlothian, Illinois. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
10 comments
Verona, VA

The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
15 comments
Bridgeport, CT

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut

There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.

Read full story
4 comments
Mountainside, NJ

This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned Village

New Jersey is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Garden State.

Read full story
7 comments
Tabernacle, NJ

This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New Jersey

New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State.

Read full story
17 comments
Seven Valleys, PA

This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine

Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.

Read full story
6 comments
Springfield, MO

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy