Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities.

The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.

Amanda Kloos/Unsplash

Located just off Route 68 in what seems like the middle of nowhere, you'll instantly be able to spot this village from the road. A giant sign that reads "ghost town" on old wood slabs greets passersby from the entrance.

The ghost town opens periodically for craft shows and flea markets in the summertime. Every Fall, the village opens to the public as a haunted attraction that features costumed actors and plenty of creepy rooms to walk through.

Brenda Kerns/Unsplash

A trip to Findlay will have you truly believing that many people once called this town home. The area features boarded-up windows, empty saloons, general stores, and empty trolley cars. There is certainly an eerie vibe to this place.

Amanda Kloos/Unsplash

Whether you're a fan of roadside attractions, abandoned places, or seasonal festivities, Findlay Ghost Town is a must visit destination any time of the year. To learn more about their upcoming events and all official announcements, be sure to check their Facebook page out here.

Address: 10630 Co Rd 40, Findlay, OH 45840.