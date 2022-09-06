The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.

Known as "America's largest" Factory Antiques spans 135,000 square feet and is set inside a historic building that was once home to the Genesco Clothing Company until 1996. Today, the mall has received many accolades and is regarded as one of the best places in the state to find antiques.

The inventory at Factory Antique is sourced from all over the world, so you can find some truly unique global treasures here. Because inventory is constantly changing, no two trips to the Factory are the same.

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Factory Antique Mall is also filled with nostalgia-inducing displays including their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past. One of the most interesting display cases found here actually features children's books from the early 20th century.

A trip to Factory Antiques is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

The mall is open Monday through Thursday from 10 am until 5 pm and Friday through Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm. The mall opens later on Sundays, from 12 pm until 6 pm.

Address: 50 Lodge Ln #106, Verona, VA 24482