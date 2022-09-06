This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut

There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.

With so many places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. And if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurants are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Take this small Vietnamese joint for instance. Located just outside of downtown Bridgeport, this neighborhood nook oftentimes flies under the radar but make no mistake, it is certainly worth the trip to try.

Pearl Zion/Unsplash

Pho Hong Thom is a family-run restaurant and has become a community staple known for its incredibly authentic homestyle meals, friendly service, and no-fuss surrounds. You'll quickly find that you're treated like family when you walk inside.

Kevin F./Unsplash

Pho Hong is popular for takeout but you can still enjoy a meal in their cozy dining area. The small space features a few tables and chairs and vintage checkered flooring.

The menu here is filled with plenty of choices for pho and seafood dishes. Pho Hong Thom is also known for its authentic soup and noodle dishes.

David Rodriguez/Unsplash

One of the best things about this casual restaurant is the price. Most dishes will cost under $10 so you can enjoy a delicious meal without having to spend a fortune.

Pho Hong also has plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. Their menu has a bit of something for everyone and is a must-try if you're a lover of Vietnamese food.

They're conveniently located near I-95 at 48 Wood Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Pho Hong Thom is open every day of the week besides Mondays from 10 am until 7:30 pm.