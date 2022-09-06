Mountainside, NJ

This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned Village

Travel Maven

New Jersey is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Garden State.

Matt Koch/Unsplash

The Watchung Reservation in Union County is one of those places. No matter how many times you visit this nature reserve you're bound to spot something you've never seen before. This area covers 1,945 acres and features miles of trails, wildlife, and an abandoned village.

Reina Smith/Unsplash

Both the Historic Trail and Sierra Trail will take you past the deserted village of Feltville. Here, you'll be able to spot eight different houses, a church, a general store, and even an old carriage house. This small village was originally a mill town that eventually turned into a farming town in the 1800s. At its peak, it drew in many summertime visitors due to its picturesque mountain location.

Today, the village is actually still home to 3 different families. Although their homes are marked as private property the village is still open to visitors who want to wander through.

Sam Hunt/Unsplash

There are plenty of urban legends surrounding the abandoned community of Feltville and there's even a cemetery here, which helps contribute to rumors of ghosts and spirits that still linger.

Whether or not the village itself is haunted, you'll just have to decide for yourself.

Alex Lobo/Unsplash

To learn more about the history of Feltville. be sure to check out its official site located here.

The Watchung Reservation is located at Historic Trail, Mountainside, NJ 07092. The deserted village of Feltville can be found at 9 Cataract Hollow Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.

