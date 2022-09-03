This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.

This train ride's main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of Pennsylvania's stunning Lehigh Valley and the charming town of Jim Thorpe. This journey will take you past mountains, under tunnels, and through enchanting villages that have been dubbed "the Switzerland of Pennsylvania," keep reading to learn more.

Your journey begins at the historic train depot in Jim Thorpe. This early 1900s building is stunning complete with a charming brick tower and arched doorways. Take a step up to the old-fashioned ticket booth to purchase your ticket.

Each train ride is 16-miles long and lasts for 70-minutes. Along this round trip route you will ride on the Reading and Northern mainline leaving Jim Thorpe. On the way to Old Penn Haven, you will pass Glen Onoko, which is the southern entrance to the stunning Lehigh Gorge State Park. The train then follows the winding Lehigh River through the gorge until you reach Old Penn Haven, one of Pennsylvania's many ghost towns.

Many of the rail line's standard coach trains were built in 1932 by Bethlehem Steel. Each coach comes equipped with functional windows, comfortable seats, and clean restrooms. If you're looking to upgrade your experience, luxury coach tickets are available. In the warmer months, opt for their open-air coach seating.

The train also offers a special Observation Dome Car, known as the “Lehigh Gorge Super Dome” This is a perfect way to see the beautiful scenery that surrounds you, this car features a stunning domed window to give you panoramic views.

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway operates in the summer and into the fall. Tickets range from $19 a person to $29 a person depending on which type of rail car you'd like to experience. For more information on reservation times, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 1 Susquehanna St, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.