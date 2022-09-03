This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey

New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.

Nicole Greene/Unsplash

Throughout its history, Ellis Island welcomed almost 12 million immigrants to New York and New Jersey. The island housed a massive complex center that was able to process up to 5,000 immigrants a day. This port of entry was open from the late 1800s until 1954.

Ellen Harrow/Unsplash

The main buildings and many of the original structures have been open to the public as a part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument for decades. The hospital on the south side of the island was abandoned back in 1954 and had been left to decay for several decades. Today, however, the Ellis Island Hospital is undergoing a restoration project and before it is completely transformed, the state is offering Hard Hat Tours for a limited time.

Raymond Paul/Unsplash

The hospital first opened in 1902, and over the course of its time being open, 250,000 patients were treated. Throughout the years, 4,000 patients ended up dying here–a sad and untimely end to their dreams of making it in the New World.

Steven Markos/Unsplash

The main ward is empty now, but if it's quiet enough, you can almost hear the echoes of voices that once filled the room when it held hundreds of sick immigrants. Here you'll find decaying walls and floors with windows that overlook the iconic Statue of Liberty.

This one-of-a-kind Hard Hat Tour is held by the Save Ellis Island to show off the various wards and quarters within the hospital complex for curious minds to see. For more information on how you can book a visit to the Ellis Island Hospital, be sure to check out their official site here.