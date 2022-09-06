Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this antique store that's home to over 400 unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Neil Stom/Unsplash

Rollermills Antique Mall is set inside a historic building that was once a flour mill back in the 1800s. A popular shopping destination since 1991, a trip to this antique store will immediately immerse you in history. You'll find Rollermills in the city of Lewisburg, located in the heart of Pennsylvania's central Susquehanna River Valley.

Shannon Wilson/Unsplash

The antique mall occupies three floors of the five-story building, so you've got a ton of space to explore if you want to see everything.

You'll find a large assortment of antiques and collectibles. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables.

Rollermills is also filled with nostalgia-inducing displays including their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past.

Haley Swiggett/Unsplash

Some of the most interesting displays here are found within their vintage clothing section. You'll spot dresses from the 1920s, hats from the 1960s, and tons of vintage jewelry.

A trip to Rollermills Antique Mall is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Rollermills is open every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm. They're located at 517 St Mary St, Lewisburg, PA 17837.