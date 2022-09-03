Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State.

Alexander Malone/Unsplash

The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.

Henry Hall/Unsplash

Founded in 1982, the nonprofit known as Stephenson County Antique Engine Club has been providing visitors with a hands-on learning experience for 40 years. The railroad operates out of the town of Freeport, a charming city in northwestern Illinois.

Emily Ling/Unsplash

This 3.4-mile trip will take you through the heart of the scenic Illinois countryside where you'll pass rolling hills, farms, and forests. The friendly crew is always present on the train and will provide a variety of different hands-on experiences. If you're lucky, you may even get to assist help shovel coal to keep the train going.

These vintage locomotives are from the year 1912 and provide an incredibly intriguing step back in time. You'll notice the loud blare of the horn and billows of smoke as your roar through the original train tracks that were built over 100 years ago.

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

Once you're done riding the train, the club also has a museum of vintage railcars, equipment, and other pieces of railroad history.

The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is open from April until October every year. In the fall, the train transforms into a trail of terror complete with haunted attractions and costumed actors. Each train ride costs just $8 for adults and $2 for children.

Address: 2954 S. Walnut Rd, Freeport, IL 61032.