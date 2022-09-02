This Mexican Restaurant Serves the Biggest Tacos in New Jersey

From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.

Tito's Burritos & Wings is definitely one of those spots. This beloved Mexican restaurant has multiple locations throughout the state and is known for its iconic four-pound taco, keep reading to learn more.

Tito's can be found in the towns of Summit, South Orange, Morristown, Ridgewood, and Tenafly. Part of their appeal is their wide variety of classic favorites from nachos to delicious burritos and wings topped in homemade sauces.

The colorful restaurant is known for having a brightly lit interior complete with tiki lights, paper lanterns, and most surfaces are covered in an array of bumper stickers giving this counter service spot a beachy feel.

What really puts this restaurant on the map however is their Fat Amy Taco. People drive from hours away to experience this four-pound taco stuffed into a crispy foot-long taco shell simply because it is massive. In terms of toppings, this taco certainly has it all. One bite and you'll get to indulge in french fries, chicken tenders, a variety of cheeses, lettuce, pico, and chipotle sauce.

Tito's provides for a seriously epic Mexican feast. If their giant taco is too much for you, be sure to give their quesadillas, burritos, or empanadas a try.

Tito's Burritos & Wings is open every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm during the week and 11 pm during the weekend. For a list of all their locations and where to find them, be sure to check their official site here.