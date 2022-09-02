This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town Offers Visitors a Glimpse into the Past

There are a handful of forgotten towns and communities in the state of Pennsylvania due to its rich coal mining history. Many of these places were bustling with people and opportunities. By the 1900s, they were nearly deserted.

Wehrum is a former coal town that lies in the woods along The Ghost Town Trail. This trail is 46-miles long and winds through Indiana and Cambria Counties along a former railroad corridor that's now abandoned.

Wehrum was the largest coal town in the area at the beginning of the 20th century. Franklin D. Roosevelt's uncle, Warren Delano founded and developed the town.

This once thriving town was home to more than 230 buildings that included homes, hotels, and even a jail. The town was popular amongst coal miners and their families who commuted to nearby coal mines for work each day.

The life of a coal miner was dangerous and oftentimes deadly in the state of Pennsylvania. The worst tragedy in the state occurred in this area when a mine explosion killed 21 miners in 1909. Coal mines were owned by Bethlehem Mines Corporation. In 1929, the corporation shut down all of the mines, which in turn signaled the beginning of the end for the town of Wehrum.

Today, the town lies mostly in ruins. You'll find Wehrum by following The Ghost Town Trail east for about half a mile and then head north until you come across the massive cemetery. Although there is not much left of this ghost town, if you wander through the woods here you'll find the remains of some old building structures.