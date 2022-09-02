A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming to Ohio

Calling all Potterheads, there's a Harry Potter Festival coming to Ohio this Fall and it promises to be a magical time. Started by Potter fans from across the country, Ironton Wizardfest is an annual convention back for its 4th year, keep reading to learn more.

Wizardfest will take place this Fall from Saturday, November 12th until Sunday, November 13th. The festival takes place in the charming town of Ironton, located in southern Ohio along the border of Kentucky.

John Lewis/Unsplash

Every detail here has been carefully planned and curated to make fans feel as though they've truly entered the wizarding world.

Olivia Renner/Unsplash

Events change yearly but for 2022 we can expect Arthur's Flying Car, a massive LEGO display, cosplay competitions, an exotic animal petting zoo, inflatables, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Pam Hines/Unsplash

There's also a ton of food and drink on site that's perfectly on brand for a Harry Potter-themed festival. Here you'll find a wizard's pub, butterbrew, pastries, and delicious food vendors.

For a truly magical experience, a VIP ticket is available for purchase that allows visitors to attend The Wizard's Ball. An event for ages 18+ this ball starts at 9 pm and promises an exciting and magical night for all who attend.

Kelsey Kearny/Unsplash

There are a variety of different ticket options available that range from weekend passes that cost just $25 a person to daily passes that cost just $15. A Butterbrew bundle is available for those looking for a deal at the beer tent and family bundles are also available for up to 4 people at just $100.

To learn more about the Ironton Wizardfest, be sure to check their official Facebook page here.