The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Started in the 1970s, The Raleigh Market got its start as a destination for the shopper who's looking for unique and collectible items, not just a bargain. Over the years, the market has truly understood the importance of diversity and market value and has eventually gone on to become regarded as the finest market in the Southeast.

This sprawling indoor and outdoor market spans 75 acres and features 500 unique vendor booths. The market also features clean restrooms, on-site parking, and plenty of food options. The best part of all is that admission to The Raleigh Market is completely free.

This fun family-friendly atmosphere can be explored for hours. No matter what you are looking for, you'll probably find it here. From fresh veggies and fruits to antiques, handmade items, vintage clothing, electronics, and housewares, it's been said that if you can't find what you're looking for at The Raleigh Market, you probably don't need it.

The Raleigh Market is open year-round every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm. You can expect the market to be open rain or shine but may close during snowy conditions.

Address: 4285 Trinity Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607.