This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger

Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state.

This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.

Located along East Ganson Street, Schlenker's is surrounded by restaurants and houses reminiscent of a bygone era. Their iconic sign hangs prominently in front of their small but brightly colored shop. Inside you'll find an old-fashioned counter service restaurant and kitchen serving some of the most authentic food you'll ever try.

Although its name may imply that Schlenker's is a deli, it is actually most known for its delicious burgers. Throughout the years, the restaurant has earned countless awards and has been recognized for having one of the best burgers in all of Michigan.

Open since 1927, you'll find all of America's classic comfort food here. Their menu is filled with burgers, fries, onion rings, sandwiches, homemade pie, and much more.

One of their most complex burgers is known as the Quad. It is loaded with four delicious slabs of meat. Other popular options include the bacon cheeseburger, the olive burger, and the standard cheeseburger.

Schlenker's is cash only and offers some pretty cheap eats with prices that are almost impossible to beat in today's economy. A full meal for two will often cost less than $20 with most of their burgers offered at around $5 each. Schlenker's is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays. To find out more about this legendary burger spot, be sure to follow them on their official Facebook page here.

Address: 1104 E Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201.