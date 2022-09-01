The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend Getaway

Ohio is filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lebanon.

This small city is located in between Dayton and Cincinnati along the western border of Ohio. Lebanon attracts visitors from near and far due to its convenient location near Interstate 71 which provides easy on and off access to the city for those coming and going.

This area is filled with natural beauty, history, and culture at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small city is its charming downtown area. A walk down North Broadway will reveal some of the most vibrant and historic buildings and is jam-packed with boutiques, restaurants, and cafes.

Lebanon is known as having some of the best antique stores in Ohio so if you're in the mood for a good treasure hunt, you've come to the right place. Be sure to visit Broadway Antique Mall and Lebanon Peddlers Mall, a 45,000 sq foot space filled with antique dealers.

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find plenty of amazing restaurants in Lebanon from small cafes to beautiful historic taverns. One of the most popular restaurants here is actually an industrial pub grub complete with a bar and plenty of outdoor seating. Broadway Barrel House is also known for having some of the best wings and ribs around.

In terms of accommodation, Lebanon is home to plenty of hotels and inns that can fit any budget. One of the prettiest places to stay is The Golden Lamb, a legendary inn built in 1803 located right in downtown Lebanon.

This community is a wonderful place to visit any time of year, even in the winter you'll find this magical city transforms into a winter wonderland complete with red and green lights and its very own Horse Drawn Carriage Parade. For more information and help on planning your stay, be sure to visit the town's official page for tourism here.