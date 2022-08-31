This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.

Rita Orwell/Unsplash

Diesel-powered trains with vintage cars will take you on a 20-mile journey along the sandstone bluffs of the St. Croix River. You'll cross into Minnesota on the charming Cedar Bend Draw Bridge, stopping in Marine on St. Croix, then returning to Osceola.

Each train departs from the beautifully restored train depot in Osceola. This train line is open from the months of May through October and offers many themed rides. Some popular options include their Dinner & Pizza train, Brunch train, Leaf Viewing trains in September, and Pumpkin Rides throughout the weekend of October 19th until the 21st.

John Baker/Unsplash

Each ride is about an hour and a half long and packed with plenty of scenic views, so be sure to bring your camera along for the ride. You'll be able to leisurely cruise by lush forest land, cascading waterfalls, and plenty of unique rock formations.

Chelsea Hayward/Unsplash

If you're ready to purchase a ticket aboard the Marine Train, be sure to visit the railroad's official page here where you can view upcoming events, learn more about each train ride's passage, and view operating hours.

Address: 114 Depot Rd, Osceola, WI 54020.