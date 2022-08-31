This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Much more than just your average flea market, Traders features an impressive 11 acres’ worth of merchandise and over 1,000 different vendors each offering their own unique items you can't find anywhere else. The market is divided into 16 different buildings that are all connected. If you're feeling overwhelmed, there are actually tons of friendly staff willing to assist with any questions and guide you in the right direction. There are also plenty of benches and food vendors throughout the market for anyone who needs to take a rest.

Traders got its start nearly 40 years ago in 1984. Today it is often regarded as a landmark shopping destination. You can buy virtually anything at Traders. From clothing to electronics, kitchen supplies, art, and antiques, the inventory at Traders is constantly changing so there's always something new to explore here.

Traders World is open year round every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm. Parking fees cost just $2 and it is recommended to show up early to secure a spot in their lot.

Address: 601 Union Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036.