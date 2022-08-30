7 Of The Best Castles in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Pennsylvania is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing castles in Pennsylvania and where you can find them.

Buhl Mansion | Sharon

One of the most luxurious castles you'll find on this list, Buhl is home to an incredible bed and breakfast complete with a spa. Even if you don't spend the night, this castle is surrounded by a gorgeous garden, lawn, and fountain that you can explore on your own.

Fonthill Castle | Doylestown

Once home to a prominent archaeologist, this castle boasts 44 rooms, 200 windows, 10 bathrooms, and 18 fireplaces. You can book a guided tour through their official site.

Glencairn Museum | Bryn Athyn

A medieval inspired castle built in 1928, the Glencairn now serves as a not-for-profit museum of religious art and history. Although they are temporarily closed due to a major infrastructure project, they're hoping to open back up in time for Christmas 2023.

Grey Towers | Milford

A National Historic Site that was once home to Gifford Pinchot, a twice-elected governor of Pennsylvania. A tour here will allow you to explore the sprawling castle grounds filled with gorgeous gardens.

Mercer Museum | Doylestown

A collection of preserved artifacts dating back to pre-industrial civilization, including a carriage, a whaleboat, and photographs housed in a historic castle. This museum is home to over 40,000 displayed items throughout 50 different rooms.

Nemacolin Castle | Brownsville

Built back in the 1700s, this old castle was built by the Bowman family. Today, the castle is home to a museum that many believe to be haunted.

Woodmont in Gladwyne | Gladwyne

A 72-acre castle known for its breathtaking architecture. Guided tours are offered free of charge here.