The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.

Timokefoto/Pixabay

Recognized as one of the most beautiful places in Michigan, this beloved destination is located along Lake Michigan in Allegan County. Saugatuck attracts visitors from near and far due to its convenient location near I-196 which provides easy on and off access to the city for those coming and going.

Katie Irving/Unsplash

This area is filled with natural beauty, history, and culture at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is its charming downtown area. A walk through these 7 blocks will reveal some of the most vibrant and historic buildings and is jam-packed with boutiques, restaurants, cafes, and art galleries.

Emily Johnson/Unsplash

Saugatuck is known as being one of the antique capitals of Michigan so if you're in the mood for a good treasure hunt, you've come to the right place. Be sure to visit Country Store Antiques, one of the oldest businesses in their downtown area, and the Saugatuck Antique Pavilion, a 24,000 sq foot space filled with antique dealers.

Anderson Myles/Unsplash

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find plenty of amazing restaurants in Saugatuck from small cafes to beautiful waterfront restaurants. One of the most popular restaurants here is actually a cozy Southern-style restaurant located on Kalamazoo Lake complete with a bar and plenty of outdoor seating. The Southern is also known for having some of the best breakfast food around.

Julie Rosso/Unsplash

In terms of accommodation, Saugatuck is home to plenty of hotels and inns that can fit any budget. One of the prettiest places to stay is The Wickwood Inn, a gorgeous bed and breakfast located right in downtown Saugatuck.

This community is a wonderful place to visit any time of year but you'll find Saugatuck truly shines in the summer and fall months. For more information and help on planning your stay, be sure to visit the town's official page for tourism here.