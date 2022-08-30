Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New Jersey

If you've never been to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, you will want to plan a trip soon. This gigantic aquarium is one of the country's largest and most impressive aquariums. It's home to thousands of different species and one of the most adrenaline-pumping bridges in the state, keep reading to learn more.

Ashley Winkler/Unsplash

Inside Adventure Aquarium you'll find 2 million gallons of tank space and a super wide variety of different kinds of animals. From turtles to penguins, stingrays, and even hippos, this aquarium is actually home to 8,000 resident animals so you can easily spend an entire day marveling at all the fascinating creatures here.

Thomas Connors/Unsplash

One of the most popular attractions here are the sharks. There are four different shark exhibits and the aquarium is home to a dozen different species of sharks. You'll have the chance to walk under the 40-foot shark tunnel, escape into the shark realm, actually touch a shark, and even walk across the daunting shark bridge.

Sandra Powell/Unsplash

Shark Bridge is the longest, V-shaped rope suspension bridge in the world. Here, you will be able to walk just inches above the 21-foot-deep Shark Realm exhibit. The shark realm is filled with 30 magnificent sand tigers, sandbars, and nurse sharks along with other animals. This one-of-a-kind experience will let you see the shark realm from a whole different perspective and you'll also be able to take a behind-the-scenes look at the aquarium that was previously reserved only for biologists.

Henry Martin/Unsplash

General admission for guests costs $26.99 for adults and $18.99 for children. Tickets include access to all the aquarium exhibits including the shark bridge. It is highly recommended to reserve a date and time in advance before visiting the aquarium. Be sure to visit Adventure Aquarium's official admission page to book your visit.

Address: 1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103.



