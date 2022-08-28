New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.

The Pine Barrens are filled with stunning "blue holes." These lakes are most notably a bright turquoise color and are located in the middle of the woods. While they may look pretty tempting, they are actually the most unsafe body of water to swim in throughout the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Kevin Acosta/Unsplash

You'll find these lakes in the towns within the Pine Barrens in south-central New Jersey and getting here isn't a particularly easy feat. Hiking trails that lead to these bodies of water typically take about an hour to 3 hours to hike. Still however, many people find their way into the water during the warm summer months and many have unfortunately died while doing so.

Kim Carlsson/Unsplash

From the outside, this water looks very inviting. But don't let the bright turquoise color fool you. Underneath the inviting surface lurks dangerous and unpredictable cold temperatures, rip currents, and hundreds of years worth of industrial wreckage and abandoned cars.

Most of the blue holes scattered throughout the Pine Barrens are abandoned back-fill quarries. That means that not only are their depths unpredictable, they are also loosely filled with sand lakebeds that can become quicksand traps that even the most experienced swimmers will find impossible to escape.

Over the years, communities have been struck with tragedy over the loss of life due to swimming in the lake. If you are unsure about whether or not a body of water is safe to swim in, be sure to do your research and beware of any posted sigange and lack of lifeguards on duty. A couple of hours in the refreshing water is not worth more than your life.