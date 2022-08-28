This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger

Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.

Paige Delaney/Unsplash

Denny's Beer Barrel can be found about 2 hours east of Pittsburgh in Clearfield County. This no-frills old-fashioned joint is home to one of the biggest burgers in the Keystone State. Denny's features a whopping 125-lbs burger and must be ordered 72 hours in advance. The restaurant is also known for its popular burger eating challenges.

Carl Langworth/Unsplash

If you're up for it, you can participate in their two-pound, three-pound, or six-pound challenge. Each must be completed within a tight timeframe. If you're visiting with a friend, go for their 15 or 25-pound burger challenge.

If giant burgers aren't your thing, don't worry, Denny's also offers tons of traditional burgers, most of which weigh just half a pound. There are over a dozen specialty burgers to choose from like the French onion burger, the spicy bourbon burger, and the Tex-Mex burger.

Hanna Stone/Unsplash

You'll also find a lot of other delicious food on this pub's menu. Some other popular options include their wings and delicious sandwiches.

Allison Devin/Unsplash

Participating in Denny's various burger challenges can win you t-shirts, prizes, or even a fully comped meal. These fun and exciting competitions have garnered national attention from The Late Show with David Letterman, The Food Network, The Travel Channel, and Rachel Ray. For more information on rules and how to can enter, be sure to check their official burger challenges page here.

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub is located at 1452 Woodland Rd, Clearfield, PA 16830. They're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.