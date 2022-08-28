This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.

Elmwood Park Zoo is nestled in the suburbs of Norristown, PA, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Philadelphia. This sprawling attraction occupies 17 acres and features more than 300 animals across 100 species.

Beth Hyner/Unsplash

You'll see everything at Elmwood from peacocks that roam the premises freely to jaguars and giraffes and bison that you can get up close and personal with to feed. The park also offers unique behind-the-scenes encounters with some of its most intriguing residents like otters, sloths, and even Pokey the porcupine.

Keith Jenkins/Unsplash

The animals here are by far the stars of the show, but Elmwood is also home to a ton of other fun attractions like a playground, brightly lit merry-go-round, and a treetops adventure course that will take you 50 feet above ground through the trees that surround the property so you'll be able to experience the outdoors and the zoo from a whole new perspective.

Joe D'Amelio/Unsplash

Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Blvd, in Norristown, PA 19401, USA. The zoo welcomes visitors year round and is open every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm. Admission to the park costs $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for children between the ages of 3 and 12. The zoo is also known to run promotions during the month that make ticket pricing even cheaper. Be sure to check out their official hours and prices page here.