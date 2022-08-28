This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in New York State

New York is the pizza capital of the country. Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a hot slice, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

The rest of the country may think good pizza only comes out of New York City, but the real New Yorkers know that you can find equally delicious pizza hiding in other areas throughout the Empire State.

Take O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria for example. Located in Utica, this city may be a bit more off the map, but it is definitely worth the trip to check out.

Suzy McKelvey/Unsplash

O'Scugnizzo has been family owned and operated since 1914. Their no-frills exterior and old-school signage definitely show that they are less focused on aesthetics, and more focused on their ingredients and flavor.

Robert Ruggerio/Unsplash

Kris Evans/Unsplash

Take a step inside this pizza parlor and you'll immediately feel like you went back in time. Vintage posters and arcade games line the wall, their old-school red booths are reminiscent of the 1960s and the signage above the cash register likely hasn't changed since then either.

So what sets this pizza apart from all the other amazing pizzas New York State has to offer? Well for one, their pizza is literally made upside down. Toppings are added first, then a thick layer of mozzarella cheese is placed on top, and finally, the sauce is added.

Ian Welsh/Unsplash

You might find this pizza messier and thicker than the NYC slice but it's these unique attributes that make O'Scugnizzo such a must-try pie.

You won't find a ton of toppings here. Instead, we recommend keeping it simple. Their cheese and tomato pie is by far the most popular. If you're looking for something more, the pizzeria does also offer pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, and anchovies as toppings.

Be sure to check out this gem of a pizza joint the next time you're ever in the Utica area. You'll find O'Scugnizzo located at 14 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501. They're open from 9 am until 9 pm every day of the week.