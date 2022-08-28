The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned Railroad

Some of the coolest and most unique hiking trails in New Jersey are oftentimes the least known. This article will talk about the hidden trail known as The Creek Island Park Rail Trail in the town of Mt Holly. It is almost always empty and is a great place to get your steps in, keep reading to learn more.

Nestled in Burlington County, this area can be found outside of Philadelphia in western New Jersey. This trail starts off on Pine Street, which is just a short walk from downtown Mt Holly. Parking can be found along Pine Street, or the lot at Mill Iron Park, which is less than a block from the trailhead.

The .75-mile trail meanders through a shaded forest and follows an old, abandoned rail line. This stretch of railroad was built in the 1830s and was decommissioned in the 1920s. It ran from Burlington to Mt Holly.

You'll find that trail is flat and easy to follow. Perfect for hikers of all skill sets, the trail is also heavily shaded so it's a perfect place to head to in the summer. Although it is not regularly maintained, it is walked often enough that you'll find it easy to pass through at almost any time of year.

One of the most interesting aspects of this hike is the graffiti and murals that line the bridges and abandoned structures of the old rail line. Some of this art is truly beautiful, be sure to bring a camera with you on this hike.

Along this hike, you'll encounter streams, ponds, moss-covered trees, and plenty of wildlife from deer to possums.

The trail terminates along the Train Wreck Distillery in Mt Holly. The distillery is also close to a diner and bagel shop–the perfect spot to grab a bite before walking back to your car.

Address: Creek Island Park, Mt Holly, NJ 08060, USA.