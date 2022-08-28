The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner

Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.

Located in the city of Parma, just outside of Cleveland, you'll find an old-fashioned hole-in-the-wall joint serving some of the freshest and most authentic Polish cuisines. From blintzes to American classics like grilled cheese, this charming diner has a wide variety of comfort food and some of the best pierogis you'll find in the whole state.

The pierogies are by far the most popular, must-try menu item at Little Polish Diner. They're made from scratch on premises every day and feature different flavors. Their sweet cheese flavor is particularly delicious. These pierogies are so good there's often a line out the door with people just waiting to get their fix.

In addition to pierogis, you'll also find many other traditional Polish food here. Expect plenty of kielbasa, sauerkraut, and stuffed cabbage here. The diner also offers daily specials that include seafood dishes like beer battered cod and flounder.

A visit to the Little Polish Diner will transport you to your childhood and will make you feel as if you're in one of your relative's kitchens enjoying a great home-cooked meal.

You'll find this diner located along 5772 Ridge Rd, in Parma, OH 44129. The diner is open from 11:30 am until 6:30 pm and is closed on Mondays and Sundays.