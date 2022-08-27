The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

Evan Wilson/Unsplash

Kelly’s Antique World and Flea Market is located in the town of Clarence, a charming town located 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Kelly's is a long standing western New York tradition with a sprawling indoor and outdoor marketplace. There is so much to explore here, from a farmers market and garage sales space to antique malls and shops.

Amy Silver/Unsplash

Whether you’re looking for furniture, seeking rare antique pieces, or just like browsing, you can get your fix here. There are seven indoor shops at Kelly's that are open during the week. These stores sell antiques, furniture, and collectibles. They are a great place to shop even in the winter months.

The indoor and outdoor flea market booths are open only on weekends. They also feature a "Great American Garage Sale" event on the first Sunday of every month. This means you'll get to explore even more vendors than usual. On a typical weekend, Kelly's attracts several hundred vendors to both their indoor and outdoor booths.

Bill Jennings/Unsplash

A trip to Kelly's Antique World is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include books and magazines from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables. Even if you aren't looking for anything specific, a day spent walking around a flea market is always interesting and You never know what kind of surprises you'll unearth at a booth.

Katy George/Unsplash

Kelly's Antique World & Flea Market is located at 11111 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031, USA. They're open every day from 11 am until 5 pm except Wednesdays. Be sure to follow their official Facebook page for all updates and announcements.