This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Patrick McMahon/Unsplash

Take Hainesville General Store for example. This old-fashioned bakery is seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Step inside and you'll be transported to a retro market with a homey feel. Hainesville is known for its insanely good home-cooked pies made from scratch. Keep reading to learn more.

Tyler Kane/Unsplash

Nestled in the countryside of rural northwest New Jersey, Hainesville opened back in the 1800s and has been serving the community of Branchville ever since. Despite being owned by five different families over the years, Hainesville has always remained true to its roots. A step inside this store will take you back in time. You'll find old-fashioned signage, old wooden tables and shelves, and a sprawling deli counter filled with just about every meat and cheese you could imagine.

Ashley Winkler/Unsplash

The Hainesville General Store sells groceries, antiques, and sandwiches, but it is most famous for its fruit pies, which took first place at the NJ State Fair each year for 5 years in a row. These award-winning pies are made from scratch with hand-rolled dough and a variety of fresh fruit fillings that include apple, berry, cherry, and peach.

Allie Nelson/Unsplash

There's also a ton of great comfort food here from mac and cheese to baked goods like apple turnover and quiche. No matter what you decide to order, you'll be able to enjoy a super relaxing meal outside along their charming front porch or inside their cozy dining area where you can play vintage games.

The Hainesville General Store is located at 283 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826. They are open every day from 6 am until 4 pm.