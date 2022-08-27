This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.

This train rides' main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of North Carolina's stunning Nantahala Gorge and Tuckasegee River. This journey will take you past the scenic countryside filled with rolling hills, mountains, and lakes.

There are two train excursion options along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The Nantahala Gorge Excursion departs from Bryson City and will carry you past trestle bridges and the Fontana Lake before arriving at the gorgeous Nantahala Gorge. This trip is 4.5-hours long and spans 44 miles. Onboard, guests can enjoy dining, bluegrass music, and Appalachian folk tales.

Their Tuckasegee River Excursion is 4 hours long and travels for 32 miles. This experience will take you through the 836-foot-long Cowee Tunnel to the historic town of Dillsboro. You'll get an hour-and-a-half layover to walk around and explore the charming downtown area filled with more than fifty shops, restaurants, breweries, and country inns.

Both trains leave out of the train depot in Bryson City located at 5 Mitchell Street, Bryson City, NC 28713. These trains run year-round and depending on when you book your trip there are several different experiences available including a sunset train in the fall and a polar express ride in the winter. To learn more, be sure to check out the railroad's official excursion page here. Excursions range in price from $56 to $139.