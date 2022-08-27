This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this 122,000-square-foot antique mall that's home to over 650 unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Heart of Ohio Antique Center in Springfield is an Ohio gem you need to explore if you haven’t already. Heart of Ohio was even awarded One of America’s Best Resources for Antiques by Martha Stewart Living Magazine. If you're looking for antiques this is truly one of the best places in the country to head to.

Joan S./Unsplash

Give yourself plenty of time to walk around this sprawling store. You will easily need an entire day to look through everything offered here. You'll even notice that there's plenty of space to rest and relax in between antique hunting sessions. Heart of Ohio features a customer lounge and cafe.

Carol Simmons/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, air-conditioned building that's clean and well organized. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include TIME magazines from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables.

Chelsea Detels/Unsplash

While you're here, be sure to check out the mall's Highlight Showroom, a room that features themed displays of the most current and impressive collection. It's important to note that most sellers will negotiate their prices as long as the item is over $100.

A trip to Heart of Ohio Antique Center is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past. They're open every day besides Mondays from 9:30 am until 6 pm and are located at 4785 E National Rd, Springfield, OH 45505.