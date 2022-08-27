Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Casey Smith/Unsplash

Take the Greenvillage Drive-In Family Restaurant for instance. Located in the small city of Chambersburg, this retro mom-and-pop restaurant has been open since 1956 and serves some of these most mouth-watering meals. Keep reading to learn more.

Tom Langton/Unsplash

You'll find Greenvillage in the south-central region of Pennsylvania along Route 11 surrounded by farmland. This old-fashioned restaurant might not look like much from the outside but a trip here will definitely not disappoint. Greenvillage is known for its consistent home-cooked meals and for providing impeccable, friendly service.

Randy Manak/Unsplash

Specials are offered daily here and range from soups to seafood like salmon and broiled haddock. The restaurant also specializes in large homestyle breakfasts filled with everything from french toast to sandwiches topped with bacon and gravy. The perfect way to start your day, this menu is huge so no matter what you are craving you'll most likely find it here.

Leah Groves/Unsplash

Greenvillage is also open for lunch and dinner and the options are truly endless. You'll find classics like chicken pot pie and mac and cheese to spaghetti topped with a homemade red sauce and served with a side of freshly baked rolls.

If you're looking for a restaurant that feels like family from the second you walk inside, look no further than Greenvillage Drive-In. In addition to their cozy friendly atmosphere, you'll also be able to enjoy hearty portions and super affordable pricing, a must-visit for all comfort food lovers.

Greenvillage Drive-In Family Restaurant is located at 5440 Philadelphia Ave in Chambersburg, PA. They're open every day from 6 am until 8 pm and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.