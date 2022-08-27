5 Of The Best Castles in New Jersey That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, New Jersey is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Garden State castles and where you can find them.

Kip's Castle Park | Verona

This historic castle was constructed between the years of 1902 and 1905 and spans 9,000 sq feet and sits on 11 acres of land. Guided tours are offered and are a wonderful way to experience the history of Essex County. The castle also overlooks the picturesque Manhattan skyline.

Pax Amicus Castle Theatre | Budd Lake

A stunning theater that's open year round, the Pax Amicus is open to the public and features Broadway and off-Broadway productions and special events. From the outside, you'll notice this theater is simply stunning. so much passion went into the design of the building. Architect Stan Barber modeled the castle after medieval and Renaissance periods found from the perfect prototype of a 15th-century French chateau.

Lambert Castle | Paterson

Built in 1892, this stunning castle has a museum that features exhibits and state of the art furnishings. The castle is also open for guided tours on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 pm until 4 pm.

The Castle at Skylands Manor | Ringwood

A spectacular castle built in the year 1922, Skylands Manor resembles a tudor-style European mansion. This is an excellent castle to tour if you're looking for exquisite architectural detailing. You'll notice Italian marble, Scandinavian pine wood, and 16th-century glass pieces imported from England.

Natirar | Peapack

A massive castle that sits on a farm, Natirar was built in 1905 and is one of the largest estates in New Jersey. You can visit Natirar Wednesday to Sunday from 4 pm until 7 pm. The castle is also home to a culinary cooking school where you can take fun recreational classes