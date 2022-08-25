Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.

With so many places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurants are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Take this neighborhood seafood joint for instance. Located about 15 minutes west of downtown Columbus, this restaurant oftentimes flies under the radar but make no mistake, it is certainly worth the trip to try.

Cam Spicer/Unsplash

Frank’s Fish & Seafood Carryout may not look like much from the outside, but don't let this exterior fool you. Frank's has won the hearts of many diners over the years it's been in business. Those who enjoy the food here come back often, especially in the warmer months to enjoy their incredible seafood classics.

Kayley Billings/Unsplash

Easily some of the best in the state, Frank's offers everything from fried fish sandwiches to entire platters served with fresh-cut fries and coleslaw.

As the name implies, Frank's Fish & Seafood Carryout is takeout only with some seating outside so you won't find rows of dining tables here. Instead, you'll find a counter and glass case filled with fresh seafood ready to order and cook at home. Their menu hangs prominently on the wall if cooking simply isn't your thing.

Hayley Kassay/Unsplash

If you're visiting for the first time we highly recommend their clam chowder. A crowd pleaser, this fresh soup is packed with flavor and always tastes fresh. We also have to recommend their Buckeye sandwich. A crispy fried walleye topped with all the fixings and served with their delicious natural-cut french fries.

The next time you find yourself in the area, be sure to give this restaurant a visit. You can find Frank's Fish & Carryout at 5249 Trabue Rd, in Columbus, OH 43228. They're open from 8 am until 6 pm every day besides Sundays.