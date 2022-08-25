The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing.

NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.

Located in the beautiful Wharton State Forest, this area is filled with miles of hiking trails, hunting preserves, and one of the best lakes in New Jersey.

Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

Atsion Lake spans 100 acres and is filled with amenities from changing areas to restrooms, showers, a first-aid station, and a concession building. Here, you'll also notice sandy areas for relaxing, grassy fields perfect for picnics, and plenty of water activities from kayaking to boating and swimming.

Peterson Ames/Unsplash

Atsion is a man-made lake that's part of the Mullica River. In the summer months, the water is a warm 70 degrees. Its pristine waters are largely undeveloped making them clean and clear most of the time.

The lake officially opens every Memorial Day until November with swimming hours from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesdays through Sundays. Swimming is only permitted when lifeguards are present during this time frame.

Carol Simon/Unsplash

Once you're done in the water, there's so much more exploring to do within this area. Wharton State Forest is home to several campgrounds, The Atsion Mansion, an abandoned railroad trail, birding opportunities, and even a wildlife museum.

Maya Ciciero/Unsplash

In the summer months, the lake can sometimes close off its parking area if it reaches capacity. It's recommended you call their official number here to check their status before arriving.

You can find Atsion Lake located at Wharton State Forest, 31 Batsto Rd, in Hammonton, NJ 08037, USA.