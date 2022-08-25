This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country

The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.

This middle-of-nowhere restaurant will take you back in time and offers some of the best food we've ever tried. Keep reading to learn more about this must-visit treasure that is part pizza parlor and part Italian Restaurant.

Lorraine Pultz/Unsplash

We've always been told not to judge a book by its cover and that is certainly the case at Detroit Beach Restaurant. Located along Grand Boulevard in Monroe, this little hole-in-the-wall is pretty easy to overlook.

Emily Chaplin/Unsplash

But don't let its exterior deter you from entering, Detroit Beach offers an absolutely authentic experience. Open since the 1960s, not much has changed on the inside. You'll notice no-frills tables and chairs, checkered flooring, and brick exposed walls. This unassuming vibe definitely adds to the restaurant's charm. Locals and out-of-towners alike have sought out this establishment for its promise of an old-school delicious meal.

Molly Culmo/Unsplash

Whether you like to keep things simple or you’re looking for a pizza loaded with toppings, the menu here won’t disappoint. Detroit Beach offers everything from the classic pepperoni to hamburger, hot peppers, and even pineapple.

Dean Ramos/Unsplash

In addition to some of the best pizza you've ever tried, you can also find a ton of appetizers, soups, salads, pasta, and seafood here. We highly recommend starting things off with an order of their cheesy garlic bread and if you're going to sample anything else besides their pizza make it the mostaccioli and meatballs.

Michele Krozser/Burst

One of the best things about Detroit Beach is that in addition to tasting incredible, their pizza is also super cheap. A personal pizza will cost you just under $5 here. A large pizza with toppings costs just around $15. Most of their apps and sandwiches cost under $10.

You can find Detroit Beach Restaurant located at 2630 Grand Blvd, in Monroe, MI 48162. They're open Wednesday until Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm. Due to staffing shortages, the restaurant is currently only open for take-out and delivery.