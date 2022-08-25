Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country

If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventures is home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.

Located in the village of Tannersville in the Poconos, this area is filled with woodland trails, wildlife refuges, state parks, and mountains. It is the perfect backdrop for a unique zip line adventure filled with beautiful natural landscapes.

Tanner Bush/Unsplash

Their double barrel zip line suspends you 1,000 feet above sea level. You'll fly by forest land, the Pocono mountains, lakes, and rivers. This zip line spans a whopping 4,000 feet and can reach speeds of up to sixty miles an hour. Most other zip lines in the united states can only reach a maximum of 45 mph.

Each adventure is approximately 2 hours long and costs $52 a person. Height doesn't matter but each rider must be accompanied by an adult if they are 17 or younger. Guests must weigh between 60 to 250 lbs. Most tours are given during the day starting at 11 am in the morning. Because this is a twin flyer ride, you can actually fly next to a friend on this zip line.

Camelback/Unsplash

The Camelback Resort is also home to a ton of other fun summer activities like an indoor and outdoor waterpark, mountain coaster, UTV riding tours, and new this year, sun bowl tubing.

Camelback Mountain Adventures is located at 243 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372. Online reservations are required for their zip line adventure. You can reserve tickets here.