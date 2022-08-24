Old Saybrook, CT

Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut

The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.

Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Carpionato Group has stated that the company officially signed a lease with Whole Foods about a month ago. The grocer will occupy a 40,000-square-foot retail space at 1654 Boston Post Road. The shopping plaza currently houses NAPA Auto Parts and Alforno Trattoria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0592qK_0hTXLmNF00
Site of the New Whole FoodsJJ Bers/Unsplash

Old Saybrook First Selectman Carl Fortuna has said that he is happy to see investment coming to the plaza that was in need of an injection of funds. Fortuna has stated that with the new addition of Whole Foods, Old Saybrook will now look more like the town it wants to look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kln9_0hTXLmNF00
Fred A./Unsplash

Once a small quaint community, Old Saybrook has seen some pretty major change in the last decade with the addition of a new plaza located just across that street that features a Khol's, Ulta Beauty, Five Guys, and brand new Big Y grocery store.

Currently, the closest Whole Foods store to Old Saybrook is located about 45 minutes away in the towns of Milford and Glastonbury, and there are none along the 100-mile stretch on I-95 between Milford and Providence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqXa5_0hTXLmNF00
Wayne Smith/Unsplash

It has already been announced that more changes might continue to unfold. Another developer is seeking approval for the land between Max's Place Plaza and I-95. This intersection will also receive a facelift from a $1.4 million sidewalk project that Old Saybrook recently received state funds to complete.

While Old Saybrook has always been considered somewhat of a hub along the shoreline community with many different shopping plazas and a thriving downtown area, there is so much change happening here that it will be interesting to see how the onset of heavy development will affect the smaller less commercialized towns of the Connecticut shoreline.

