Visit Missouri's Largest Drive-In Theater

An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and thankfully, some drive-in theatres still exist today promising a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.

Kelly Lane/Unsplash

Starlite Drive-In opened in 1952, Today, not much has changed. The theatre features some pretty cool vintage signage, a projection room, two large screens, restrooms, and a refreshment stand from the 1950s that sells everything from hotdogs and hamburgers to funnel cake and ice cream.

Kalen Emsley/Unsplash

This theatre is located in Cadet, a small town in eastern Missouri. The perfect place to head to for an affordable and fun night with friends and family, Starlite is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the summer, and tickets are available online or at the box office.

Olivia Lee/Unsplash

Tickets cost just $20 per car. If you're planning to watch by blanket or lawn chair, adults must pay $11 for entry while kids cost just $4. The movies change each week so be sure to check out their official site to see what movies will be playing.

Starlite is one of the biggest driven theaters in the country with over 700 spots available for parking, however, some moviegoers still like to arrive early to secure the perfect spot near the concession stand or closer to the screen.

For those who have never been, you'll need to bring a portable radio or use the one inside your car to tune to the FM station playing the movie's audio.

Starlite is located at 15605 MO-21, Cadet, MO 63630, USA.