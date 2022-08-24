The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station

Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.

That's why we love to call attention to places that are underrated. These hidden gems are unexpectedly good and are usually hiding in some pretty unexpected places.

Chelsea Hayward/Unsplash

Take Nashoba Brook Bakery for instance. This small bakery may be hard to find, but it is definitely one of the best in Massachusetts–and you're going to want to try it.

Sam Delevigne/Unsplash

Housed in a brick building behind the E & S Mobile Gas Station in Concord, this charming town is located about 40 minutes northwest of Boston. In a place filled with cafes and restaurants, it can be easy to become overlooked.

Nashoba deserves every bit of recognition though. Their bakery is rather large and offers everything from panini sandwiches served on their freshly baked bread to just about every pastry and baked good you can think of.

Lance Watson/Unsplash

Their giant glass case is filled with fresh muffins, scones, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. Everything here is decorated and cooked to perfection.

Jack Wassell/Unsplash

By far the most praised items on their menu are their sandwiches. Open for both breakfast and lunch, Nashoba offers some pretty amazing options. From jumbo croissants stuffed with ham, egg, and cheese, to breakfast burritos, you're going to want to skip your trip to Dunkin in the morning after trying these delicious breakfast sandwiches.

Katie Irving/Unsplash

For lunch, Nashoba offers soups, salads, and sandwiches. Choose between their specialty options or completely customize your own. The bread here is made with organic yeast that takes approximately 24 hours to rise. This slow-rise method of baking is what makes the bread here so delicious and unique–you simply have to try it for yourself.

Nashoba is located at 152 Commonwealth Ave # 3, Concord, MA 01742. They're open from 8 am until 4 pm every day of the week.