The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend Getaway

Pennsylvania is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lititz.

Nestled in northern Lancaster County, Lititz is located along Route 501. It’s just 8 miles north of Lancaster, the heart of Amish country. Lititz is also conveniently located under 75 miles from tons of other communities including Hershey, Harrisburg, Gettysburg, and Philadelphia. If you're coming from western PA you may have to drive longer to get here but fortunately, Lititz is located near most major highways including the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Once dubbed one of the coolest small towns in the United States, a trip to Lititz is one you won't regret. This charming small town attracts visitors from near and far who want to enjoy a slower pace of life far from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. Lititz is a town where modern amenities are combined with friendliness of the good ole days.

This charming downtown area is filled with cafes, restaurants, museums, eclectic shops, and plenty of parks. It's easy to explore this town on foot or by car as you'll notice, many public parking lots are available. The town also has a bike share program available for everyone to use so you can also opt to bike around this charming downtown area too.

If you're looking to take in a bit of nature, Lititz is home to one of the largest wolf sanctuaries in the state. Here, you'll be able to tour the property and learn more about the resident wolves. Reservations are highly encouraged.

There are so many options in terms of accommodation in Lititz. From tiny inns to bigger hotels, most places have a wide range of options to fit any budget. One of the best and most popular places to stay is the Lititz Springs Inn and Spa, an enchanting building located right downtown that boasts an outdoor patio and gorgeous, modern rooms.

Lititz is a fantastic destination year-round, even in the winter. This community completely transforms into a wonderland of lights and holiday cheer during Christmas time during their Candlelight Tour and 10-day Fire and Ice Festival. In the spring and summer months, you'll get to enjoy warmer weather and their amazing farmers' market.