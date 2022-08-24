This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low Prices

If you live in the area, you may already be familiar with the new one-of-a-kind discount store that has taken over the former Lord and Taylor department store in the Moorestown Mall.

Ellie Johnson/Unsplash

Turn 7 is a unique retail concept with stores in Philadelphia and now New Jersey. The company takes over mall stores that have gone out of business and transforms them into discount warehouses filled with expensive brand-name items that are sold at just $7, $5, and $3. Some items found here can be purchased for as cheap as .25 cents.

Katy George/Unsplash

The Turn 7 in Moorestown opened at the end of 2021 and has been making waves in the southern New Jersey community ever since. It is currently one of the biggest discount stores in the state with over 200,000 square feet of retail space.

Do not expect a clean organized layout here. Instead, nondescript bins are lined throughout the store and are filled with tons of miscellaneous items. You'll need to dig through for quite a bit of time before you find something of value. There is a super wide assortment of goods here. Expect to see electronics, furniture, appliances, toys, beauty products, school supplies, home and garden merchandise, artwork, jewelry, and books.

Catherine Reeding/Unsplash

According to Turn 7's official website, truckloads of bins are delivered every week so merchandise here turns very quickly. It is believed that many of these items are returns from retailers like Amazon and Target. Many items you find may be damaged or missing parts.

Sam Hill/Unsplash

Turn 7 boasts an incredible clothing and shoe department where clothes are hung on racks so you can see everything without having to dig through bins. Most of the merchandise here is name brand and sold at a fraction of the price. Oftentimes, new and unworn clothing can be purchased for just $5.

If you're a bargain hunter who doesn't mind a little mess and disorganization, Turn 7 is an amazing place to check out. They're located inside the Moorestown Mall at 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Their store hours are listed as open every day from 11 am until 7:30 pm and 6 pm on Sundays.