A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.

The Amish Door Restaurant | Wilmont

Set in a gorgeous Amish-style home, The Amish Door is a spacious restaurant with a seating capacity of 450 people. They're most known for their incredible bakery offering everything from fresh glazed donuts to peach fry pies.

Berlin Farmstead | Berlin

A rustic restaurant serving delicious homestyle meals plus a buffet, Berlin Farmstead is located in the heart of Ohio's Amish Country and is by far one of the most popular restaurants there. Everything about Berlin Farmstead is idyllic, from their beautiful outdoor garden to hanging quilts inside their dining area.

Boyd and Wurthmann Restaurant | Berlin

A historic Amish staple, Boyd and Wurthmann opened back in 1940 and not much has changed since. This restaurant features everything from vintage signage to a cozy interior that serves homemade classics from delicious fried chicken to fresh blueberry pies.

Dutch Kitchen | Dalton

Set inside a beautifully restored farmhouse from the 1800s, Dutch Kitchen is known for its incredible buffet filled with everything from salads to baked goods. Dutch Kitchen is also home to a wonderful gift shop and grocery store featuring homemade Amish goods.

Dutch Valley | Sugar Creek

A cozy restaurant set on a sprawling farm, Dutch Valley offers a buffet and a la carte menu. This restaurant is most known for its incredible broasted and pan-fried chicken, real mashed potatoes, and amazing selection of home-baked goods.

Mary Yoder's Amish Kitchen | Middlefield

A restaurant and gift shop with every kind of comfort food you can imagine. Mary Yoder's is a charming restaurant with friendly service. They are most known for their incredible pies, meatloaf, and salad bar.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen | Mt Hope

One of the most popular Amish restaurants, Mrs. Yoder's is a country-style buffet featuring daily specials like their infamous fried chicken and salmon. Mrs. Yoder's is open for lunch and dinner, their breakfast buffet is temporarily suspended.

The Olde Dutch Restaurant | Logan

An Ohio staple located near the Hocking Hills State Park, every Ohioan should try The Olde Dutch Restaurant at least once. Their buffet is filled with fried chicken, meatballs, turkey, pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, assorted pasta salads, and so much more.