Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana

If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.

Nestled in the Holy Rosary neighborhood of Indianapolis, Bluebeard is a national award-winning restaurant that opened back in 2012. They started out as just a bread bakery and eventually expanded into a restaurant that serves everything from lunch to dinner and dessert.

Casey B./Unsplash

Take a step inside this former factory warehouse from 1924 and you'll be instantly met with some pretty cool historic features from brick exposed walls to stained glass windows.

Peter Lane/Unsplash

The kitchen is led by executive chef Abbi Merriss, who's been with Bluebeard since it first opened. Every plate here is artistically crafted and features innovative and unique ingredients. Some of their most popular menu items include the ocotpus, skirt steak, and their infamous bread pudding.

Hannah Roberts/Unsplash

In addition to these go-to items, Bluebeard's menu is also filled with appetizers like charcuteries boards and oysters, soups and salads, and entrees like chicken sandwiches, ribeye, and pork chop.

Virginia Scott/Unsplash

Bluebeard changes its menu often so you're going to want to return again and again to try all the wonderful plates offered here. The restaurant offers a spacious indoor seating selection as well as a pretty outdoor patio that's open in the warmer months.

Bluebeard is located at 653 Virginia Ave in Indianapolis, IN 46203. They are open from Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am until 10 pm. The restaurant does not take reservations.