Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.

The Thurman Cafe is an iconic Ohio staple located in the German Village neighborhood of Columbus. Open since the 1940s, take a step inside and you'll be immediately met with some serious nostalgia-inducing decor. Filled with arcade games in every corner, walls covered in vintage signs and license plates, and old-fashioned booths with markings from years past, this restaurant feels somewhat like a museum.

Offerings here include every American classic you can think of. Options range from mozzarella sticks and fried pickles to specialty pizzas, salads, fries, and of course juicy burgers. There's one menu item in particular however that really sets this restaurant apart and that's the Thurmanator.

The Thurmanator is one of the largest burgers you'll find in the entire country and includes two 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sauteed onions, mushrooms, hams, mozzarella, and American cheese. Offered at $25.99, this meal could easily be shared between several people and comes with your choice of onion rings, fries, or chips.

While this giant burger may not be for everyone, the restaurant also serves some slightly smaller options like their Jaeger Burger. A patty served topless and slathered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and French onion sour cream dip over shredded lettuce on a slice of Texas toast.

Pair your meal with one of their delicious baskets of fries covered in everything from grilled onions, to feta cheese, gravy, and even bacon and you've got yourself the ultimate meal.

The Thurman Cafe is located at 183 Thurman Ave, in Columbus, OH 43206. They're open every day from 11 am until 11 pm and do not take reservations. To take a look at some of their incredible food options, be sure to follow their official Instagram page here.