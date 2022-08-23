This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway

Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.

We all deserve some time away to indulge in a bit of luxury and this riverfront resort promises just that. Located along the scenic Delaware River in New Hope, The River House at Odette's is easily one of the most relaxing and gorgeous places to spend your last few weeks of summer.

Carl Caruso/Unsplash

This resort overlooks the river and provides some stunning views from their giant front porch. Start your morning with a gorgeous view of the sunrise and end each evening looking out onto the water as the sun sets above it.

Riverhouse/Unsplash

This resort offers all kinds of room types from queen sized beds to king-sized beds and is decorated beautifully in sleek and modern decor complete with pops of bright color. The resort is also filled with unique eateries. From their rooftop patios to swanky lounges and their incredible restaurant, you'll be able to indulge in breakfast, lunch, and dinner all on-premises.

Riverhouse/Unsplash

Located in the charming town of New Hope, if you want to get out and explore, the resort offers bike rentals so you can tour this gorgeous downtown area filled with eclectic shops and cafes.

Greg Martin/Unsplash

The River House at Odette's is open year round and makes for a wonderful Pennsylvania staycation any time of the year. Rates usually range from about $300 a night up to $600 a night depending on the month and day of your booking. To learn more, visit their official booking page here.