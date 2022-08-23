This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List

The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.

Known as the Spotted Duck Creamery, this farm fresh ice cream spot is located along State Route 54 in the town of Penn Yan near the western shores of Seneca Lake. People drive from all over the region to experience the fresh ingredients used here. The Spotted Duck has also been voted the best dessert in New York State by Yelp.

Grace Findlay/Unsplash

Technically considered a frozen custard stand, the Spotted Duck uses a special ingredient that helps their desserts stand out from the rest. The farm uses eggs in their recipe, collected from the several spotted ducks that live on the property–hence the creamery's name. They also locally source all other ingredients including fruits and milk giving their frozen custard an incredibly fresh taste.

Cynthia Watson/Unsplash

There are over 15 flavors offered at any given time and their flavors are often rotated daily. With so many options, it can be hard to decide on just one. That is why Spotted Duck offers a unique ice cream buffet tray where customers can choose up to 12 flavors to eat all at once.

You'll get the best of both worlds from classics like chocolate to unique concoctions like butterscotch brownie and blueberry streusel.

Chris Kelly/Unsplash

In addition to these wonderful ice cream trays, the Spotted Duck also serves amazing waffle bowls and ice cream sandwiches.

Jenn Wood/Unsplash

The Spotted Duck is located on a large farm complete with many picnic tables and filled with animals you can feed. Visit them at 999 State Route 54 in Penn Yan, NY 14527. They're open every day from 12 pm until 8:30 pm and are closed on Wednesdays.