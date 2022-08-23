Hopkinton, NH

This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit

A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally.

Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Open every Saturday from 9 am until 12 pm, the Contoocook Farmers' Market is dedicated to providing the strongest community-minded market possible. You'll find farmers, fresh food, small locally owned businesses, and live entertainment.

Come early November, the market moves indoors to the Maple Street School so shoppers will still be able to access fresh farm-grown foods and baked goods even in the cold winter months.

This market has just about everything you need to prepare the perfect meal. From meats and cheeses to locally prepared salsas and sauces, it is so easy to spend an entire day here checking out all the delicious fresh foods.

Some of our absolute favorite treats here include fresh scones, French apple muffins, cheddar ciabatta rolls, and all the gorgeous freshly picked flowers prominently on display.

The Contoocook Farmers' Market is an excellent way to spend a Saturday. They are located at the Contoocook Gazebo just behind the train depot from May through October and then indoors for the rest of the year at 896 Main St in Contoocook, NH. The market is open every week rain or shine.

