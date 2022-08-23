This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.

This train ride's main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of Virginia's stunning Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains region. This journey will take you past mountains, under tunnels, and through the scenic countryside, keep reading to learn more.

There are two route options along the Virginia Scenic Railway. The Blue Ridge Flyer will take you through the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel, carved out of rock hundreds of feet below the mountain summit above. You'll get to see the towns of Staunton, Fishersville, and Waynesboro from a unique perspective.

The Allegheny Special route ventures westward from historic Staunton through the beautiful farmland of the Shenandoah Valley. You'll pass by working farms with cattle, horses, and sheep. Views of the Alleghany Mountains will unfold as you head west.

Each train ride is 3 hours long and includes a meal and dessert selection, plus a beverage that is served in a complimentary souvenir glass. Tickets cost $110 a person.

These historic trains from the 1940s will take you back in time as you climb aboard. Each car is beautifully restored to include comfortable seating, air conditioning, and restrooms.

Come wintertime, the Virginia Scenic Railway transforms into a winter wonderland as they offer their annual Santa Trains. These shorter trips are designed for families and include a visit from Santa Claus himself.

To learn more about the scenic excursions offered along the railway be sure to check out their official site here where you can reserve tickets and view train times.

Address: 1 Middlebrook Ave, Staunton, VA 24401.