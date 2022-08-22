There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is Magical

There's no better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee. And while there are tons of coffee shops on every corner, some are simply cooler to hang out in than others.

Muggles Mug Coffee Shop is one of those places. This Harry Potter themed coffee shop will make you feel as if you entered the wizarding world. Located in the town of Jim Thorpe, Muggles Mug offers an enchanting escape from city life.

From the outside, Muggles Mug stands prominently on the corner of the block. A brick-clad building complete with signage that's reminiscent of a shop you might find in Diagon Alley.

Inside, this charming shop features an eclectic mix of wizard-themed decor, a projector screen, and plenty of space to sit and relax.

You'll want to spend the entire day inside this magical environment. The shop even has a fully stocked bookshelf filled with Harry Potter books.

Be sure to take a quick walk throughout the shop while you're here. Their gorgeous gold mirror looks straight out of Hogwarts and makes for an awesome mirror selfie opportunity.

Muggles Mug specializes in delicious coffee and treats. You'll find a menu offering everything from traditional baked goods to fun Harry Potter themed cookies and drink options with names like the Deathly Hollows and the Phoenix.

The coffee at Muggles Mug is always fresh and options vary from espresso double shots for the serious coffee drinker to more fun options like mochas topped with whipped cream.

If you're ever in the area, be sure to give this out-of-the-ordinary coffee shop a try. Street parking is available and usually easy to find.

Muggles Mug Coffee Shop is located at 79 Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. They are open from 8 am until 6 pm and are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.