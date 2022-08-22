Morristown, NJ

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.

Owen Hackett/Unsplash

Located in Morristown, this charming store is filled with a wide assortment of merchandise. You can find everything here, from souvenirs and toys to food and home decor.

The best way to support local businesses, Just Jersey features products from over 200 different artisans. Every single product sold here is made in the great Garden State. Shopping at Just Jersey is a unique experience that helps to support the local community and giving back is one of the best feelings.

Just Jersey/Unsplash

The shop owners at Just Jersey are super friendly and knowledgeable about every product available. If you ever have a question or want to learn more about how the product was made and the company it comes from, the owner and staff are always happy to provide all the answers.

Just Jersey/Unsplash

If you don't live close to Morristown, no worries, Just Jersey has an excellent online website that's fully stocked with almost every single product you can find inside their actual store. Most customers find that shipping is fast and they tend to receive their products in under a few days, especially if they live within New Jersey.

Just Jersey is located at 163 South Street, Morristown, NJ. They are open Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 am until 6 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 am until 7 pm, Saturdays from 10 am until 6 pm, and close at 5 pm on Sundays.

