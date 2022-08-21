Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.

Henry Foye/Unsplash

Located in the town of Tannersville, the Camelback Mountain Ski Resort is a premier winter destination for skiers and snowboarders alike. However, you can still enjoy Camelback in the warmer months as well. This resort is home to Pennsylvania's only mountain coaster. Known as one of the most thrilling rides in PA, the mountain coaster will take you soaring down a 4,500-foot steel track that winds past lush trees down a steep slope through Camelback Mountain.

Camelback/Unsplash

The best part of all is that you can completely control the speed of your coaster. If you're not a fan of hurdling down mountains, no worries, the lever on the side of your seat will slow you down so you can take in all the pretty scenery. If you're a speed lover, each coaster can reach up to 25 mph.

Tickets to ride the mountain coaster must be purchased online in advance. Oftentimes, you can purchase the day of. Tickets are $18 a person.

Before heading to Camelback Mountain be sure everyone in your party meets the requirements to ride. Guests must be at least 31 inches tall to ride and 52 inches tall to navigate speed. Closed-toe shoes with a back are required to ride. Flip flops, crocs, and open-back sandals are not permitted.

Before the ride ends a photo will be taken as you whip through the mountain. Be sure to head to the Camelback Mountain Adventures Lodge to view and purchase your photo memories.

Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

In addition to this fun mountain coaster, Camelback also makes for a great day trip. The resort contains waterparks, a zip line, arcades, laser tag, and sun bowl tubing.

Address: 301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372.